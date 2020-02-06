Quantcast
Criminal Practice  – Second-Degree Murder – Malice – Intoxication Evidence – Hospital-Drawn Blood – Speeding & Prior Convictions

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff February 6, 2020

  The trial court should not have admitted test results from blood drawn at the hospital after defendant’s traffic accident; however, evidence that defendant was speeding at the time of the accident and of his prior traffic convictions (including DWIs) was sufficient to support the jury’s general verdict finding the malice required for defendant’s conviction of ...

