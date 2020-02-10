Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Headlines / Lawyers in the News – Feb. 10 (access required)

Lawyers in the News – Feb. 10 (access required)

By: David Donovan February 10, 2020

Bradley Arant Boult Cummings has announced that partners Mark Horoschak, Brian Hayles, and Michael Fischer and senior attorney Najla Long have joined the firm’s national health care practice in its Charlotte office. The team represents health systems in transactional matters, antitrust investigations, and litigation. All four come to the firm from Womble Bond Dickinson. Jon Ferry ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo