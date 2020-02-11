Quantcast
Domestic Relations – Parent & Child – Termination of Parental Rights – Reason for Removal – Case Plan Progress

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff February 11, 2020

  The respondent-mother contends that the only condition that directly led to “Chloe’s” removal was respondent’s potential lengthy incarceration in Mississippi, which she claims to have remedied. However, other factors were also involved in Chloe’s removal, such as an open Georgia DSS case involving allegations that respondent had used Chloe to obtain prescription medication, and respondent’s ...

