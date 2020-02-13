Quantcast
Father and daughter convicted of murder granted new trial (access required)

By: Bill Cresenzo February 13, 2020

A father and daughter who were convicted of second-degree murder in the beating death of the daughter’s husband are entitled to a new trial because the trial court didn’t allow into evidence statements from the husband’s children about his violent temper, allowed expert testimony regarding ostensible blood stains that were never proven to actually be ...

