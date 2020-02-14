Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / Botched surgery leads to $3.3M settlement  (access required)

Botched surgery leads to $3.3M settlement  (access required)

By: Bill Cresenzo February 14, 2020

  A woman whose arteries were severed during a routine outpatient surgical procedure has settled with the healthcare provider for $3.3 million, her attorney reports. John Chilson of Comerford Chilson & Moser in Winston-Salem said that in 2018, the woman underwent surgery for an overactive thyroid. During the surgery, her common carotid and subclavian arteries, which are ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo