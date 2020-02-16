Quantcast
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice –  Constitutional – Prosecutor’s Closing – Right to Plead Not Guilty (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff February 16, 2020

  Criminal defendants have an absolute constitutional right to plead not guilty and be tried by a jury of their peers. The right to enter a plea of not guilty encompasses the right to be free from condemnation in front of a jury for making that choice. During closing argument, the state repeatedly brought up defendant’s ...

