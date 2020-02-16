Quantcast
By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff February 16, 2020

  A prosecutor incorrectly argued to the jury that witnesses had described “P,” an armed man at the scene of a homicide, as having a tattoo on his chest. However, defense counsel did not object, and defendant has failed to show the remarks were so grossly or extremely improper that the trial court should have intervened ...

