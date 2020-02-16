Quantcast
By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff February 16, 2020

  Since the parties’ 17-year-old son did not obtain a judicial emancipation decree, the child support payments due from the defendant-father to the plaintiff-mother vested when they became due, and the father should have been required to pay the arrearage. We vacate the trial court’s order excusing the father from paying past due child support and remand ...

