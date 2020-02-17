Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / City of Belmont pays $2.7M after officer’s pet project causes fatal crash (access required)

City of Belmont pays $2.7M after officer’s pet project causes fatal crash (access required)

By: Bill Cresenzo February 17, 2020

The widow of a man who was killed after he was hit by a city of Belmont employee who was hauling utility poles has settled a lawsuit against the city for $2.7 million, her attorneys report. Ben Chesson, David Allen, Tracy Tomlin, and Anna Majestro of Nelson Mullins in Charlotte report that the victim, Eddie Pullen, ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo