Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Headlines / COA tells court to enjoin voter ID law (access required)

COA tells court to enjoin voter ID law (access required)

By: Associated Press February 18, 2020

RALEIGH (AP) — North Carolina’s newest voter photo identification law seems flawed by “discriminatory intent” and should have been blocked months ago, the state’s Court of Appeals ruled on Feb. 18, creating another obstacle to implementing a requirement now demanded by the state constitution. The ruling was unanimous, reversing a lower court decision last July in ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo