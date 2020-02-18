Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / Deadly dental procedure leads to $1.9M settlement (access required)

Deadly dental procedure leads to $1.9M settlement (access required)

By: Bill Cresenzo February 18, 2020

  The widower of a woman who died after a routine dental procedure has confidentially settled a lawsuit against the dentist who performed the procedure for $1.9 million, his attorneys report. Tom Comerford and Aindrea M. Pledger of Comerford, Chilson & Moser in Winston-Salem said the North Carolina woman, whose name was withheld pursuant to a confidentiality ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo