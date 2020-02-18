Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Headlines / Hat’s off: Court reverses trooper firing over lost headgear (access required)

Hat’s off: Court reverses trooper firing over lost headgear (access required)

By: Associated Press February 18, 2020

RALEIGH (AP) — A North Carolina state trooper shouldn’t have been fired for losing his hat and lying about it, the state’s Court of Appeals ruled Feb. 18 in a case that’s spanned a decade and multiple trips through the courts. The case of the lost hat began in 2009 when former Trooper Thomas Wetherington mislaid ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo