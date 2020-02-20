Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Courts / 4th Circuit / Civil Rights – Qualified immunity correctly denied because of disputed facts (access required)

Civil Rights – Qualified immunity correctly denied because of disputed facts (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff February 20, 2020

Officers sued for wrongful arrest in a case involving employee theft at a Walmart were correctly denied qualified immunity because the record did not provide an objectively reasonable belief in the probable cause required to justify an arrest. Background In July 2012, a report of employee thefts of iPods at a Walmart in South Charleston, West Virginia, ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo