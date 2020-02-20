Quantcast
Criminal – New evidence wouldn’t change outcome of habeas petitions (access required)

By: North Caroline Weekly Staff, BridgeTower Media Newswires February 20, 2020

Although the defendant argued the commonwealth violated his constitutional rights by failing to produce potentially exculpatory evidence, his petition for a successive habeas petition was denied because he could not demonstrate that newly discovered evidence would have resulted in a not-guilty verdict and thus could not establish prejudice. Background Donell Blount was convicted of armed robbery in ...

