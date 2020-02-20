Quantcast
Even with PJC, agent had to tell licensing board about conviction

By: David Donovan February 20, 2020

  For licensed professionals in North Carolina—which covers a head-to-foot swath of the state’s workers, from barbers to podiatrists—the consequences of a criminal conviction can include losing the right to practice one’s occupation. A prayer for judgment (PJC), in which the defendant is found guilty, but the court agrees to indefinitely postpone the actual entry of ...

