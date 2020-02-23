Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice – Plain Error Review – Insufficient Argument (access required)

Criminal Practice – Plain Error Review – Insufficient Argument (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff February 23, 2020

  Although defendant argues that the trial court plainly erred when it admitted two photos into evidence, defendant fails to argue why this is an exceptional case or why this will seriously affect the fairness, integrity, or public reputation of judicial proceedings. Even if there are no magic words required to invoke our plain error analysis, ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo