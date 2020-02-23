Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Courts / N.C. Court of Appeals / Tort/Negligence  – Inverse Condemnation – Municipal – Broken Water Pipe – Flooding – Trespass (access required)

Tort/Negligence  – Inverse Condemnation – Municipal – Broken Water Pipe – Flooding – Trespass (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff February 23, 2020

  A single instance of flooding from a broken water pipe that was repaired within hours does not give rise to an inverse-condemnation claim. However, there is conflicting evidence as to whether the defendant-city’s response time caused damage to the home owned by plaintiffs Wagner and Lichstrahl.  Summary judgment for the city is affirmed in part and ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo