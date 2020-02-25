Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Bar Disciplinary Actions / Apex attorney disbarred after 12-year interim suspension (access required)

Apex attorney disbarred after 12-year interim suspension (access required)

By: David Donovan February 25, 2020

Attorney: Bradley R. Lamb Location: Apex Bar membership: Member since Disciplinary action: Disbarred on Feb. 19 Background: In September 2007, Lamb pleaded guilty in a Florida court to three counts of promoting the sexual performance of a child, one count of lewd or lascivious exhibition, and one count of solicitation of a child over the internet. He was sentenced ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo