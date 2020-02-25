Quantcast
Cary attorney suspended (access required)

Cary attorney suspended (access required)

By: David Donovan February 25, 2020

Attorney: Yuanyue Mu Location: Cary Bar membership: Member since 2011 Disciplinary action: Suspended from the practice of law for two years on Feb. 14. The suspension is stayed for two years so long as Mu complies with certain conditions. Background: Prior to employing a computer software program to help him manage his trust account, Mu failed to conduct reconciliations ...

