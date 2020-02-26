Quantcast
How unconscious bias can be a barrier to justice (access required)

By: Bill Cresenzo February 26, 2020

As someone who is young, black and female, Wake County District Court Judge Ashleigh Parker Dunston sees every day the biases that people harbor but think are hidden. When she was a North Carolina assistant attorney general appearing in a rural county court, an opposing attorney told the presiding judge that the Attorney General’s office hadn’t ...

