Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / Pro bono programs seek to break cycle of domestic violence (access required)

Pro bono programs seek to break cycle of domestic violence (access required)

By: Renee Sexton Renee Sexton February 26, 2020

The legal needs of domestic violence victims can be complicated, especially if they’ve had to flee an abusive situation under extreme duress. From child custody to immigration issues, domestic violence victims have legal needs that go beyond the criminal case of their alleged abusers.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo