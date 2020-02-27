Quantcast
Criminal Practice  – Assault – Evidence – Victim’s Mental Health – Jury Instructions – Indictment Allegations (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff February 27, 2020

The trial court declined to allow defendant to cross-examine the victim as to prior instances concerning her mental health and treatment. Defendant has not shown the excluded testimony was relevant to the victim’s truthfulness or untruthfulness so as to challenge her credibility before the jury; therefore, the evidence was properly excluded. We find no error in ...

