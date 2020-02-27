Quantcast
Criminal Practice – Habitual DWI – Defendant's Testimony – Prior Convictions – Jury Instructions (access required)

Criminal Practice – Habitual DWI – Defendant’s Testimony – Prior Convictions – Jury Instructions (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff February 27, 2020

Where defendant himself testified as to his prior convictions on direct examination in an effort to explain why he did not drive on the night in question and why he refused to answer police officers’ questions, defendant was not entitled to a jury instruction which would have limited consideration of his testimony about his prior ...

