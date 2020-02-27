Quantcast
Criminal Practice  – Probation Revocation – Absconding – Missed Meeting – Fake Address

February 27, 2020

  The state showed that defendant failed to provide accurate contact information, made his whereabouts unknown, failed to make himself available for supervision, actively avoided supervision, and knowingly failed to make contact with his probation officer after his release from custody. We affirm the trial court’s revocation of defendant’s probation for absconding. Defendant not only failed to meet ...

