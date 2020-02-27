Quantcast
Do-over to fix habitual felon indictment wasn’t prejudicial (access required)

By: Bill Cresenzo February 27, 2020

  A judge’s decision to postpone sentencing so prosecutors could correct an error in the indictment they’d planned to use to establish that a defendant was a habitual felon didn’t prejudice the defendant “despite the highly irregular nature of the proceedings and the grossly disproportionate sentence that resulted,” a divided North Carolina Court of Appeals has ...

