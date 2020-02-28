Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Headlines / Lawyers Weekly earns 2 NCPA awards (access required)

Lawyers Weekly earns 2 NCPA awards (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff February 28, 2020

North Carolina Lawyers Weekly was honored with two awards for exemplary journalism at the North Carolina Press Association’s 2020 annual convention on February 27. Editor in Chief David Donovan won 2nd Place for “Lighter Columns” in our division for a series of Sidebar columns providing first-person reporting on attorneys for drone operators, a new law firm ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo