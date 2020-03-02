Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Headlines / Supreme Court affirms ruling that first refusal rights don’t rollover (access required)

Supreme Court affirms ruling that first refusal rights don’t rollover (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff March 2, 2020

The North Carolina Supreme Court has affirmed a Court of Appeals decision ruling that a store owner who had held a right of first refusal to purchase the shop from which it operated lost that right when it failed to renew its multi-year lease and the lease reverted to a year-to-year tenancy by law. In May ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo