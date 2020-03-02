Quantcast
Trosch chosen for chief district judge in Meck. Co.

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff March 2, 2020

Elizabeth T. Trosch has been named as the new chief district court judge for Judicial District 26, which covers Mecklenburg County. Trosch will succeed Chief District Court Judge Regan A. Miller upon his retirement. North Carolina Supreme Court Chief Justice Cheri Beasley made the appointment Feb. 28. Trosch has served on the district court bench since 2009 ...

