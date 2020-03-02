Quantcast
Wooten appointed NCAOC director

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff March 2, 2020

McKinley Wooten Jr. has been named as the director of the North Carolina Administrative Office of the Courts (NCAOC). Wooten has served as interim director of the NCAOC since Feb. 28 of last year. North Carolina Supreme Court Chief Justice Cheri Beasley announced the appointment, made upon the recommendation of a select committee comprised of stakeholders ...

