Jury awards $772K to woman assaulted by coffee shop boss

By: Bill Cresenzo March 3, 2020

A Mecklenburg County jury has awarded $772,275 to a woman who claimed that her former boss sexually assaulted her when she was a teen in a coffee shop’s restroom, according to court documents and the woman’s attorneys. Sean Herrmann and Kevin Murphy of Herrmann & Murphy in Charlotte report that their client, Caroline Cox, had been ...

