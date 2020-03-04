Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice  – Search & Seizure – SBM – 30 Years – Post-Parole (access required)

Criminal Practice  – Search & Seizure – SBM – 30 Years – Post-Parole (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff March 4, 2020

  On remand for reconsideration in light of State v. Grady, 372 N.C. 509, 831 S.E.2d 542 (2019) (Grady III), in which our Supreme Court held that mandatory lifetime satellite-based monitoring (SBM) under G.S. §§ 14-208.40A(c) and 14-208.40B(c) was unconstitutional as to all unsupervised defendants who received mandatory lifetime SBM solely on the basis of recidivism, ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo