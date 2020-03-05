Quantcast
Benson attorney disbarred (access required)

By: David Donovan March 5, 2020

Joseph Lee Levinson was disbarred on Feb. 21. Levinson had been indefinitely suspended from the practice of law since Jan. 29, 2016, shortly after he pleaded guilty in federal court to one felony count of conspiracy to obtain money in the custody of a bank by false pretenses.

