Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / ‘Flashbang’ grenade deemed ‘weapon of mass destruction’ (access required)

‘Flashbang’ grenade deemed ‘weapon of mass destruction’ (access required)

By: David Donovan March 5, 2020

  Flashbang grenades—the explosive devices often used by police or military units to disorient a target’s senses before an engagement—are a “weapon of mass death and destruction” under North Carolina law, the state’s Supreme Court has ruled, overturning a decision made last year by the Court of Appeals. Adam Carey was pulled over for speeding in Onslow ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo