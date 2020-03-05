Quantcast
Home / Top Legal News / Hoke Co. judge censured (access required)

By: Scott Baughman March 5, 2020

  The North Carolina Supreme Court has censured a superior court judge for inappropriately using judicial letterhead and invoking his judicial title to strongly challenge the state bar’s jurisdiction over his conduct while he was an attorney in private practice and for making a number of misleading and grossly negligent assertions regarding his representation of a ...

