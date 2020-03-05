Legal Feeding Frenzy kicks off

The North Carolina Bar Association has kicked off its Legal Feeding Frenzy and wants North Carolina attorneys to help feed the hungry.

The food and fundraiser runs through March 31. Law firms and organizations are raising non-perishable food and money for the Food Bank of North Carolina.

The law firm or organization that raises the most food and money, based on a per-person average attorneys and staff, will win the “Attorney General’s Cup” that Attorney General Josh Stein will present at a luncheon.

Other top-winner categories include solo practitioner, small firm, medium firm, large firm, law school, public interest groups, and corporate/in-house counsel.

Last year, the effort brought in $78,179 worth of donations, representing 317,626 pounds of food, from 48 government agencies, public interest groups, corporations and law schools participated.



For more information and to register, go to https://nclegalfeedingfrenzy.com.