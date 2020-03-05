Quantcast
Speeding ticket ended trooper’s mission, right to detain (access required)

By: Bill Cresenzo March 5, 2020

  A highway patrolman “disregarded the basic tenets of the Fourth Amendment” when he unlawfully detained a man after issuing him a ticket for speeding, resulting in the man’s arrest and subsequent conviction for trafficking cocaine, a narrowly divided North Carolina Supreme Court has ruled. In 2014, the trooper, John Lamm, stopped Michael Reed on Interstate 95 ...

