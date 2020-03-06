Quantcast
By: David Donovan March 6, 2020

Attorney: Harold R. Crews Location: Walkertown Bar membership: Member since 1999 Disciplinary action: Suspended from the practice of law for 30 days on Feb. 28. Background: In March 2018 Crews’ trust accounts were subjected to a procedural audit which revealed that Crews had not performed any of the required reconciliations of his general trust account since it was opened ...

