Home / Opinion Digests / Labor & Employment / Labor & Employment   – Public Employees – Highway Patrol – Truthfulness Policy – Lost Hat (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff March 8, 2020

  Our Supreme Court remanded this employment matter to the Highway Patrol for consideration of several factors. Since the Highway Patrol did not consider most of the factors set out by Supreme Court, we do so de novo and conclude that petitioner—who lied about how he lost his hat—should receive a lesser discipline than termination. We reverse ...

