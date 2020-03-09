Quantcast
Justices eye forest, not trees in long-arm case (access required)

By: Correy Stephenson, BridgeTower Media Newswires March 9, 2020

  A nonresident company’s contacts with the state of North Carolina relating to a partnership agreement with an in-state entity were sufficient to exercise personal jurisdiction and did not trigger due process concerns, the North Carolina Supreme Court has ruled, reversing orders from the state’s Business Court. In 2015, Chapel Hill resident Stephen Stark signed an agreement ...

