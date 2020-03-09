Quantcast
Man injured in wreck settles for $1.25M (access required)

By: Bill Cresenzo March 9, 2020

  A man who was injured after he crashed into a vehicle that made a left turn in front of him has confidentially settled with the at-fault driver for $1.25 million, his attorneys report. Joseph Edwards and Sharon Edwards of Edwards & Edwards in Greenville report that their client, whose name was withheld pursuant to a confidentiality ...

