Criminal Practice –  Constitutional – Right to Counsel – Forfeiture – First Impression (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff March 10, 2020

We have never previously held that a criminal defendant can forfeit the right to counsel; however, we agree with the Court of Appeals that a defendant who engages in egregious misconduct, such as seriously obstructing the proceedings or assaulting his attorney, may forfeit his constitutional rights to counsel. However, where, as here, the defendant’s behavior ...

