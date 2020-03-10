Quantcast
Labor & Employment –Public Employees – Local Government – Reinstatement – Back Pay & Attorney’s Fees (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff March 10, 2020

  The North Carolina Human Resources Act applies to local departments of social services’ employees, like petitioner. Where the HRA does not make its effect contingent on the promulgation of administrative regulations, the absence of an implementing regulation does not prevent the application of the statute. In this case, since the HRA allows an administrative law ...

