By: Bill Cresenzo March 10, 2020

  The widow of a motorcyclist who was killed after a medical supply company vehicle slammed into him at a rural intersection has settled with the at-fault driver and his company for $2 million, the widow’s attorney reports. Bob Warlick of The Law Offices of John Drew Warlick in Jacksonville said that Charles Brown was driving his ...

