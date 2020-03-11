Quantcast
By: Bill Cresenzo March 11, 2020

  A trial judge should have instructed a jury on the theory self-defense before it convicted a Mecklenburg County man of possession of a firearm by a felon because there was enough evidence for the jury to consider whether he took possession of the gun in order to protect his own life, the North Carolina Supreme ...

