Supreme Court sets high bar for forfeiture of counsel (access required)

By: David Donovan March 11, 2020

  The right of the accused to be represented by a competent attorney is one of the best-known rights protected by the U.S. Constitution, and one of the first ones mentioned when people are arrested. While a trial court may in some cases need to revoke that right, such a decision must not be taken lightly, ...

