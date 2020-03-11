Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Commentary / The ethics of mining social media for evidence (access required)

The ethics of mining social media for evidence (access required)

By: Nicole Black, BridgeTower Media Newswires March 11, 2020

  These days, the vast majority of people, including lawyers, interact on social media. For many, social media platforms are a part of their daily lives and are a primary way of communicating with family and friends. That’s why social media sites are a gold mine when it comes to obtaining evidence for pending litigation. So it’s ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo