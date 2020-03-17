Quantcast
NC COA decision’s message is “Realtor beware” (access required)

By: Staff and Wire Reports March 17, 2020

BY DAN GIBSON Real estate agents may have a duty to disclose material facts to the buyers of real property—even when the buyers have a home inspection. The North Carolina Court of Appeals’ March 3 decision in Cummings v. Carroll explains this duty. The facts James and Connie Cummings (“Buyers”) purchased a house from Berkeley Investors (“Seller”) in ...

