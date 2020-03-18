Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice –  Jurisdiction – IMCA – Cherokee Lands – First Descendant – First Impression (access required)

Criminal Practice –  Jurisdiction – IMCA – Cherokee Lands – First Descendant – First Impression (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff March 18, 2020

  The question of first impression before us is whether the defendant qualifies as an Indian under the federal Indian Major Crimes Act. We apply the tests from United States v. Rogers, 45 U.S. 567 (1846), and St. Cloud v. United States, 702 F. Supp. 1456 (D.S.D. 1988), to determine that he does not. Consequently, the ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo