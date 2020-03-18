Quantcast
Sanford attorney suspended (access required)

By: David Donovan March 18, 2020

Attorney: William Andrew Leliever Location: Sanford Bar membership: Member since 2007 Disciplinary action: Suspended from the practice of law for two years on Feb. 24. That suspension is stayed from its inception so long as Leliever complies with certain conditions Background: Leliever filed a lawsuit on behalf of a client, and opposing counsel served a discovery request on Leliever. ...

