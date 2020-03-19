Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Headlines / Beasley explains reasoning driving unprecedented order  (access required)

Beasley explains reasoning driving unprecedented order  (access required)

By: Bill Cresenzo March 19, 2020

  The Coronavirus had been on people’s collective radar for months, and as state leaders began publicly talking about it and its potential effect on North Carolina, Cheri Beasley, the chief justice of the North Carolina Supreme Court, began keeping an even sharper eye on the progress of the dangerous virus. “We knew we were going to ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo